New library in Wentzville to offer ‘flexible, family-friendly space’ and drive-through services

(From a St. Charles City-County Library District press release)

The St. Charles City-County Library has purchased property in the westht-filled space with drive-through services and outdoor spaces that are currently unavailable in any of the Library’s western locations.

Preliminary designs for Cliff View include features that will maximize space, usability, and convenience for customers. At 3,300 square feet, the space will be flexible and adaptive with movable shelving units, a multipurpose room featuring sliding glass walls, and portable computing stations that give customers the opportunity to work anywhere in the Library. Classes and events for all ages will be offered in the branch. In addition, the space will have a focus on self-service, with after-hours lending, returns, and public computing available. It will house a collection of approximately 6,600 items.

Library Director and Chief Executive Officer Jason Kuhl explains, “It is no secret that the western part of St. Charles County is among the fastest-growing areas in the state. The new Cliff View Branch is being developed with an eye toward creating a comfortable, flexible, family-friendly space that reflects what we’ve heard from our customers about what they want from library facilities. We are excited about this next step in the growth of the St. Charles City-County Library.”

Renovation of the building is expected to begin in July of 2020, with architecture services provided by Product Architecture + Design and construction oversight by Landmark Contract Management. The Cliff View Branch is slated to open in the spring of 2021.