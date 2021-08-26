New hours announced for St. Charles City-County Library branches

Beginning September 7, 2021, customers will see a change in operating hours at most St. Charles City-County Library branches. The new hours will reflect expanded weeknight hours at some branches and Sunday closures at several branches.

For customers who prefer classes, meeting space, browsing, or staff assistance after work or school, Corporate Parkway Branch (Wentzville), Kathryn Linnemann Branch (St. Charles), Middendorf-Kredell Branch (O’Fallon), and Spencer Road Branch (St. Peters) hours will be extended Monday through Thursday until 9:00 p.m. Customers at these branches will also have access to full library services Friday through Sunday.

Continued increases in the costs of materials and operating expenses have forced the Library’s administration and Board of Trustees to make some difficult decisions, voting to eliminate Sunday hours at some branches. After reviewing branch usage statistics and a pattern of increased use of electronic materials by customers, it was determined that the Deer Run Branch (O’Fallon), Kisker Road Branch (St. Charles), McClay Branch (St. Charles), Cliff View Branch (Wentzville), and Library Express at WingHaven Branch (O’Fallon) will maintain their current hours on Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Sundays. Library branches that continue to offer Sunday hours are located strategically across the county to serve the largest number of customers in every area

Data shows that the St. Charles City-County Library has the lowest per capita revenue of all peer libraries in the state, yet the Library is open more hours per location than all but one. “By continuously reviewing how our customers are using our branches we can reallocate formerly underused hours of operation to expand availability of services in other locations,” says Library Director Jason Kuhl.

For those who need to pick up reserved materials outside of operating hours, the Library will continue to provide Holds Hoppers lockers for 24/7 access to materials at two locations, with several more in the planning stages. In addition, all Library branches offer free WiFi access in their parking lots, and customers can find a large digital collection of eBooks, movies, music, and research materials at myLibrary.org that is always available.

The revised hours for all branches are:

Corporate Parkway, Kathryn Linnemann, Middendorf-Kredell, and Spencer Road:

Mon. – Thurs. 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Fri. & Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sun. 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Deer Run, Kisker Road, McClay, Cliff View, and Winghaven:

Mon. – Thurs. 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fri. & Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Augusta and Boone’s Trail (no change):

Mon. 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tue. 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sat. 9:00 a.m. – noon

Find more information about St. Charles City-County Library branch hours and locations at myLibrary.org/branches-hours.