New guidelines announced for Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center and the Renaud Center

For the foreseeable future, the Renaud Center gym will not be available for open play. Scheduled activities, including pickleball, various classes, camps and volleyball will be allowed, but open play will not be allowed.

“As we have done throughout this situation, we continue to evaluate the data and guidance available to us and try to make the best decisions for our employees and guests,” said Craig Feldt, Recreation Director for the City of O’Fallon. “We appreciate our residents understanding and their continued support of our Parks and Recreation activities, and we look forward to continuing to offer the best possible service to our residents.”