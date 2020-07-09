New guidelines announced for Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center and the Renaud Center

With COVID-19 cases beginning to rise again across St. Charles County, O’Fallon’s Parks and Recreation team announced new guidelines for Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center and usage of the Renaud Center gym.
Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center
Beginning Friday, July 10, Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center will resume requiring guests to pre-register for daily admission online at www.ofallon.mo.us/acac for 3 hour and 15 minute swim sessions online, prior to arrival. New season passes will not be available. Each session will be restricted to a limited number of guests.
Session times available for reservations will be as follows:
- 11 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.
- 2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Renaud Center Gym
For the foreseeable future, the Renaud Center gym will not be available for open play. Scheduled activities, including pickleball, various classes, camps and volleyball will be allowed, but open play will not be allowed.
“As we have done throughout this situation, we continue to evaluate the data and guidance available to us and try to make the best decisions for our employees and guests,” said Craig Feldt, Recreation Director for the City of O’Fallon. “We appreciate our residents understanding and their continued support of our Parks and Recreation activities, and we look forward to continuing to offer the best possible service to our residents.”
