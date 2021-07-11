New F45 fitness training center grand opening set for July 31 at The Junction of Wentzville

The newest location of the popular F45 fitness training studio concept will open to the public during its Grand Opening on July 31 at 1305 Lodora Dr in the Junction Of Wentzville. F45 Wentzville will occupy 3,000 square feet of retail space in the building adjacent to Brett Hull’s Junction House and will offer a wide variety of high-intensity group and team-based training classes for people of all fitness levels.

“The F in F45 stands for Functional Training, which is a blend of circuit and HIIT style workouts that primarily focus on strengthening the muscles you use during everyday activities and really puts emphasis on core strength and stability,” said Keith Horneker, owner of the new F45 Wentzville. “The 45 represents the duration of time in minutes that the training classes last. Our fitness studio specifically emphasizes team motivation, innovation and seeing rapid results from workouts that are both fun and effective. Team Training, Life Changing…that is our motto.”

F45 is one of the fastest-growing fitness franchises in the world, with more than 1,750 studios in 45 countries and more than 650 in the U.S., including other St. Louis area locations in Des Peres, Chesterfield and Ellisville. It is part of a trend towards high-tech fitness boutiques which offer more personalized training and hands-on care than traditional big-box and free-weight gyms.

Grand Opening activities on July 31 will include scheduled training classes with a DJ, tours of the facility, meet and greet with the training staff and a variety of merchandise and apparel giveaways.

For more information about F45 Wentzville including memberships and class schedules, visit www.F45Training.com/Wentzville.