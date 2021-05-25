New business hours now in effect for O’Fallon Municipal Centre

Beginning Monday, May 24, 2021, O’Fallon Municipal Centre (City Hall) will have new business hours. The new hours will be as follows:

Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, residents and business owners are reminded that nearly all City business, including payments, program registration and obtaining permits, may be conducted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.ofallon.mo.us.

Also, due to construction in City Hall, anyone conducting business in the building is asked to use the Rotunda entrance on the southwest side of the building. The east entrance will be closed to the public for the next few months.