Natural Christmas tree recycling available in St. Charles County

The St. Charles County Division of Environmental Health and Protection invites residents to recycle natural Christmas trees after the holiday. The division partners with several local organizations to provide convenient drop-off locations. When recycled, natural trees can be used as fish habitat in area lakes, chipped wood paths along natural surface walking trails, mulch and more.
Residents must remove the tree stand, all decorations, lights and any packaging before bringing trees to any of the following locations for recycling:
St. Charles County Recycle Works
- Recycle Works Central, 60 Triad South in St. Charles
- Recycle Works West, 2110 East Pitman Avenue in Wentzville
Both locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 28 to Jan. 9 — closed Jan. 1–3
Please Note: Holiday light strands, cardboard boxes, wrapping paper, electronics and other materials can be recycled at Recycle Works facilities. For information on all materials accepted at these facilities, please call 636-949-1800 or visit sccmo.org/RecycleWorks.
Additional Tree Collection Locations in St. Charles County
- Founders Park, #7 Freymuth Road in Lake Saint Louis
Open Dec. 26 – Jan. 11 during posted park hours.
- Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Drive (Group Picnic Area parking lot) in Wentzville
Open 7 a.m. to sunset, daily, Dec. 26 – Jan. 12
- Progress Park, 968 Meyer Road (parking lot) in Wentzville
Open Dec. 26 – Jan. 15 during posted park hours.
- Heartland Park, 100 William Dierberg Drive in Wentzville
Open Dec. 26 – Jan. 15 during posted park hours.
- Rotary Park, 2577 W. Meyer Road in Wentzville
Open Jan 9-15 during posted park hours.
