Murray loves everyone. Won’t you give him a home?

Murray is one of the sweetest, most gentle-natured kitties you will ever meet!

He was rescued from a trailer park after his owners moved and abandoned him outside. He is also declawed so he had no defenses to protect himself outdoors. Thank goodness one of our rescue friends heard about his plight and helped get him to rescue before anything could happen to him.

Murray is a dapper gentleman and wants nothing more than to be with his humans, getting all the love and pets that they are willing to give him. He is very calm and docile, but is quite the talker when he wants attention and will rub his face against your legs or hand to show affection. He doesn’t seem to mind other cats as long as they are respectful and not too bossy or playful.

He would make an excellent companion for an older person but loves just about everyone. Murray is a bit older at 8 years of age, so he would probably prefer a quieter home without a lot of noise and energy. I’m not sure how he would do with dogs but calm and respectful kids should be just fine.

Murray is neutered, front-declawed, current on vaccinations, chipped and negative for FeLV/FIV. He recently had his wellness exam and senior bloodwork done and everything looks great – he’s very healthy and still has a lot of life left in him. Murray’s DOB is 6/1/13, tag 12802JB.

For more information about Murray, or other cats available for adoption, visit the Heartland Humane Society website.