Multi-level restaurant and fitness gym set to open in Wentzville this August

A new upscale, full-service restaurant and bar with a twist on casual sports dining will be the centerpiece of a new 13,600 square-foot commercial development now under construction at 1311 Lodora Drive in Wentzville, Missouri.

Called Junction House, the multi-level eating and drinking establishment will occupy more than 9,400 square feet including the main restaurant area, a large covered outdoor patio, and a 1,500 square-foot open-air rooftop suitable for both public use and private events. All three areas of the restaurant will be equipped with a full-service bar and seating for dining.

Junction House is scheduled to open in August 2020. A new fitness gym called F45 Of Wentzville will occupy the remaining 3,000 square feet of retail space in the new building and will be located adjacent to Junction House. It is also scheduled for completion in August 2020.

The Junction House concept was developed by local entrepreneur and restaurateur Keith Horneker along with a group of five other St. Louisans with more than 20 years of combined experience in the local food and beverage industry.

“Our vision is to redefine casual sports dining through handcrafted foods and signature mixed drinks to be enjoyed in an atmosphere like none other in the very fast growing Wentzville area,” Horneker said. “We will offer more of an upscale type menu showcasing a wide variety of unconventional burgers and flatbreads along with traditional bar cuisine such as sandwiches and pizzas and an assortment of pastas and entrees that are attributed to my Italian heritage.”

Located at the intersection of Lodora Drive and I-70, Junction House will overlook Interstate 70 and the rapidly growing development area deemed The Junction Of Wentzville.

“It’s a really exciting time to be developing in this area, and we’re very excited to finally be able to bring our vision to life and do so in a great city such as Wentzville,” said Horneker, a Wentzville area resident.

Sullivan Bank is providing $4.3 million in construction financing for the project being developed by LayneCo Construction Services. Patrick Wittenbrink of Carmody MacDonald P.C. is representing Horneker and his partners in the development.