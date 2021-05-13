MoDOT to close Veterans Memorial Parkway near Lake Saint Louis Boulevard for roundabout construction

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a portion of Veterans Memorial Parkway starting Wednesday, May 19 to start the construction of the new Lake Saint Louis roundabout.

Crews will close Veterans Memorial Parkway, located from Lake Saint Louis Boulevard to the east of Rue Petite Drive, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 19. Barricades will be set up on Veterans Memorial Parkway, just east of Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at the traffic signal and just west of Bent Oak Cutoff Drive.

There will be a two-mile detour in place. Motorists can take Lake Saint Louis Boulevard to Bent Oak Cutoff Drive and back to Veterans Memorial Parkway. The closure will be in place until late July.

For more on the project, please contact St. Charles County Area Engineer Andy Tuerck at Andy.Tuerck@modot.mo.gov or sign up for email updates at www.modot.org/lake-saint- louis-boulevard-roundabout.

For more on roadway closures due to construction and additional work zone information go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com.