MoDOT to close eastbound I-70 Blanchette Bridge nightly during week of October 5

(From a MoDOT press release)

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the eastbound I-70 Blanchette Missouri River Bridge nightly during the week of October 5. The lanes will be closed due to equipment that will be blocking the lanes to complete additional structural work.

Starting Monday, October 5 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the two lanes on the eastbound bridge will be closed. The on-ramp from 5th Street to eastbound 70 will also be closed during this time. The nightly closures are scheduled to take place from Monday, October 5 through Friday, October 9. All eastbound I-70 traffic will use the two lanes on the westbound bridge.

Motorists can use Route 94 as a detour route.

For more on roadway closures due to construction and additional work zone information go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is weather permitting and may be shifted due to inclement weather.