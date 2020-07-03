MoDOT to close eastbound I-70 Blanchette Bridge nightly during week of July 6

(From a MoDOT press release)

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the eastbound I-70 Blanchette Missouri River Bridge nightly during the week of July 6. The closure is part of the preparation to switch traffic to the second phase of rehabilitation work for the Eastbound Blanchette Bridge.

Starting Monday, July 6 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the two lanes on the eastbound bridge will be closed. The nightly closures are scheduled to take place from Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10. The ramp from 5th Street to eastbound I-70 will also be closed. All eastbound I-70 traffic will use the two lanes on the westbound bridge.

Motorists can use Route 94 as a detour route.

For more on roadway closures due to construction and additional work zone information go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is weather permitting and may be shifted due to inclement weather.