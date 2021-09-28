MoDOT crews working on emergency pavement repair on I-70 at Route 370 September 28-30lo

Drivers traveling on eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 at Route 370 in St. Charles County may experience delays as crews work on emergency pavement repairs that developed in the shifted lanes of the bridge rehabilitation work zone.

Tonight, crews will close two right lanes and the shoulder of eastbound I-70 starting at 7 p.m. Only the left lane will remain open. The eastbound lanes at this location are shifted due to ongoing bridge work at I-70 at Route 370. The lanes are expected to reopen by 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 29.

On westbound I-70, only the left lane will be open starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, September 29. Crews will close two right lanes and the shoulder of westbound I-70 to make pavement repairs. The lanes are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday, September 30.

The emergency pavement repairs are weather permitting.