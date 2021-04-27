MO Highways and Transportation Commission awards Lake St. Louis Boulevard/I-70 roundabout project

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded Gershenson Construction Company a $3 million contract to construct the Lake Saint Louis Blvd./I-70 roundabout project.

The commission awarded the contract at their monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 7. Gershenson Construction Company submitted the lowest bid in the amount of $2,956,107.23.

Gershenson Construction Company will replace traffic signals at Veterans Memorial Drive and the eastbound I-70 ramps and their intersections with Lake Saint Louis Boulevard with a single roundabout. Construction is anticipated to start in May 2021.

MoDOT partnered with the City of Lake Saint Louis for this cost-share project.

The entire project is expected to be completed by Summer 2022. Additional information regarding timelines and impacts to traffic will be released prior to the start of construction.

Motorists are encouraged to sign up for project updates by visiting MoDOT’s webpage:www.modot.org/lake- saint-louis-boulevard- roundabout. The latest construction impacts can also be found on the Lake St. Louis webpage:www.lakesaintlouis. com/1210/Lake-Saint-Louis- Boulevard-Round-a-Bout.

For more on the project, please contact St. Charles County Area Engineer Andy Tuerck at Andy.Tuerck@modot.mo.gov or sign up for email updates at www.modot.org/lake-saint- louis-boulevard-roundabout.