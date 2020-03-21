Missouri Job Center in St. Charles County to temporarily suspend in-person services

The Missouri Job Center of St. Charles County will close to in-person services beginning Friday, March 20, for at least one week. The change in service is in cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and affects all Missouri Job Centers.

While the in-person services are closed, the center will continue to be staffed. Signs have been posted on the doors directing customers to call 1-888-728-JOBS (5627) or locally, 636-255-6060, or go online to jobs.mo.gov to access resources until further notice.

Citizens seeking unemployment insurance (UI) are directed to use the Department of Labor and Industrial Relation’s UI hotline 1-800-320-2519 or visit uinteract.labor.mo.gov.

The Office of Workforce Development, within the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD), has activated its Crisis Response Team and will be assisting customers.

Missouri Job Centers are offering reemployment services to those laid off due to the COVID-19 situation. Those services include resume and interview preparation as well as assistance with job searching. The Job Centers also offer training assistance to those that qualify. Applications for services for is available at sccmo.org/workforce. Support for unemployment insurance claimants will continue to be provided by telephone or online. Job Center staff are prioritizing services to meet the increased unemployment requests.

Service delivery methods will be reevaluated after March 27. The Missouri Job Center of St. Charles County will assess the state’s ability to process job applications through its telephone systems and will reopen to the public if the state systems cannot keep pace with local demand. For more information, contact Jenny Warren, Acting Deputy Director of the Missouri Job Center of St. Charles County at 636-255-6060.