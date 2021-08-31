Mercy and Wentzville School District team up to offer on-site health care for students, staff, and family

Mercy and Wentzville School District are teaming up to offer on-site health care at Pearce Hall, 317 West Pearce Blvd., for students, staff and their family members.

The new Mercy Clinic at WSD Pearce Hall is scheduled to open this winter. In the interim, Mercy Clinic Family Medicine in Wentzville, at 1502 W. Meyer Road, will serve the school district offering priority access for appointments, as well as walk-in options with Trisha Waters, nurse practitioner who will be based at the WSD location. She is available from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We are thrilled to offer a convenient and quality onsite health care option for our WSD staff and students,” shared Dr. Jeri LaBrot, WSD Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. “The ability to seek care at a convenient location, receive priority appointments and provide access for health care needs is an exciting opportunity for our community.”

“Our educators, their families and students have been through a tough year with the pandemic and figuring out how to stay safe,” said Trisha Waters, nurse practitioner with Mercy Clinic at WSD Pearce Hall. “We know staying healthy is the best way to stay on track for a good education. This new option will give those in the district that extra boost when they have medical questions or need a quick appointment.”

Until the Pearce Hall location is open, appointments can be made by contacting Mercy Clinic Family Medicine at 636-698-6266 or 636-445-3820.