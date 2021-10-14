Melissa Armbruster named new principal of Stone Creek Elementary School

The Wentzville School District Board of Education approved the hiring of Melissa Armbruster, as the principal of Stone Creek Elementary, effective July 1, 2022. Mrs. Armbruster is currently an Assistant Principal at Stone Creek Elementary where she has served for the past five years and was an Assistant Principal at Lakeview Elementary for three years. Prior to becoming an administrator, Melissa served as a literacy coach for 5 years, a reading interventionist for two years and a teacher for ten years.

“I was honored to open Stone Creek with Dr. Bishop and the Stone Creek staff in 2017,” said Mrs. Armbruster. “I am looking forward to continuing to build relationships with Stone Creek families, students and staff, to continue the traditions of Stone Creek, and foster high academic achievement. It is my privilege to continue my career at Stone Creek.”

Mrs. Armbruster was a National Board Certified Teacher. She has her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Wittenberg University, a Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from University of Missouri Columbia, and a Master of Arts degree in Elementary Reading.