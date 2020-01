O’Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy, will deliver his annual “State of the City” address at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, in the City Council chambers at the O’Fallon Municipal Centre (City Hall), 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon, Missouri 63366.

The public is welcome to attend the event, which also will be broadcast live on O’FallonTV and live and on demand on the City’s website at www.ofallon.mo.us.