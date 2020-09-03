Make lasting memories at Klondike Family Campout Sept. 26 & 27

Bring the family out for a primitive campout like no other, Saturday, Sept. 26; and Sunday, Sept. 27, at beautiful Klondike Park, 4600 Highway 94 S. in Augusta. This camping adventure is packed with exciting activities the entire family will enjoy and is being held at St. Charles County’s premier camping destination, located along the scenic Missouri River Valley.

The fun begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday after campers check-in with Park Ranger Ashley Maue. After setting up camp, participants will get to fully experience the great outdoors while casting a line for fish, paddleboarding, playing games, going on a guided hike, and eating s’more by the fire. Families are responsible for bringing their own food, beverages, and camping supplies including wood. Supplies to make s’mores treats will be provided. All St. Charles County Park camping rules and regulations will be followed during the two-day event. Glass bottles and gas generators are not permitted. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed at all times. Quiet hours begin at 10 p.m. and check out is at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The Klondike Family Campout is limited to 10 families and each family can have no more than two tents or five guests per campsite. The cost is $20 per family and pre-registration required. To make a reservation, visit http://bit.ly/2020FamilyCampout or call the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department.