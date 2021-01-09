Looking for a forever home: Clover and her kittens

Available for adoption from Heartland Humane Society of Missouri are this momma and three kittens.
Clover (momma) was found in September, pregnant. On Halloween she had 6 babies. She’s worked very hard to help these kittens grow. Now she needs her forever home. She’s about 1-2 years old and craves love and affection. She also gives it out in cuddles and lap warming.
Three of her kittens are claimed, these three girls are still available. They are 10 weeks today and will be ready in early February. All are very sweet and playful. I would like applicants to already have a pet at home or be willing to adopt 2 together. They have always had multiple playmates.
More information about adopting, about other available cats, and about donating or volunteering are available at the Heartland Humane Society of Missouri website.
