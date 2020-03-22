LOCAL VOICES: ‘You are my hero’

By Ethan Stellar

Momo, my amazing wife, works as an RN on the Pulminary floor of St. Luke’s hospital.

She knew she would be working with patients that have been exposed to or are infected with Covid-19. She couldn’t risk bringing the virus to our house and the rest of our family, particularly our immunocompromised ones. She moved in with her younger sister who lives alone very close to her hospital.

This was one of the most heart wrenching and difficult choices we’ve ever made as a family.

I hadn’t seen her since Monday morning around 6 a.m. when she left for work. We started our quarantine last Saturday. Momo’s amazing drive to help others means she couldn’t keep herself from her job. So Monday morning, like the amazing nurse she is, Momo got up and went to work after a final weekend with her family.

I dropped off clothes and other things she’ll need in the trunk of her car the other night. I had to sanitize everything I touched and sanitize my hands after. Her car was a few spots down from the porch steps. She stood there on the porch and watched me unload my car into hers. We sat over 6 feet apart and talked.

It’s so deeply hard, but it is worth it. This is what we have to do to keep others healthy and to help stop the spread of Covid-19. With new information out, we won’t even be this close anymore. The best I can do is see her through a window.

She’s on the front lines of this pandemic. She’s doing everything she can, but our healthcare system and government are failing us. Their supplies will run out eventually if people don’t take this seriously. It’s already happened at other hospitals across the country and world. I’m so incredibly scared for her wellbeing.

I’ve heard other stories of nurses or family members doing the same to help keep loved ones who at a higher risk safe. I empathize with all of you. We have to keep it up though. Our goal is that our family can be together again. Safely and all of us still here.

Momo, I love you so much. You are one of the most caring people I know. Your dedication to your job and helping others should be an example to us all that we need to do more. You are my hero.

To anyone that’s working to help fight this. All those people that have to put themselves at risk to bring this to an end, you are heroes and deserve more thanks and appreciate than can be given.

Wash your hands. Sanitize all the things you touch. Be careful. Practice social distancing if you have to go out. But really don’t go out. Wear a mask. Please, do what it takes so this can end, so I can have my wife home. So our family can be whole again. Remember what healthcare workers have to sacrifice right now.