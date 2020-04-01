LOCAL VOICES: I’m not taking risks with my family’s health

by Chelsea Howell Beattie

I refuse to play Russian Roulette with my health or the health of my family.

If there was ever a time to play it safe and err on the side of caution, it is now. This is not the time to be rebellious or take your chances. This is the time to put your faith in our leaders and be on one team with humanity. This is the time to show our kids that we have respect for authority, for laws, for doing the right thing when it counts the most. This is not the time to question it or show off your indifference to the situation. If you’re still fortunate enough to have your health and a paying job that’s not on the front line, than you are in the minority right now.

I am one of those fortunate ones. Right now. Tomorrow I may not be. I’m counting my blessings big time, and that only strengthens my resolve to ride this out as long as it takes.