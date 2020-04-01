LOCAL VOICES: I’m not taking risks with my family’s health

by Chelsea Howell Beattie
I refuse to play Russian Roulette with my health or the health of my family.
If there was ever a time to play it safe and err on the side of caution, it is now. This is not the time to be rebellious or take your chances. This is the time to put your faith in our leaders and be on one team with humanity. This is the time to show our kids that we have respect for authority, for laws, for doing the right thing when it counts the most. This is not the time to question it or show off your indifference to the situation. If you’re still fortunate enough to have your health and a paying job that’s not on the front line, than you are in the minority right now.
I am one of those fortunate ones. Right now. Tomorrow I may not be. I’m counting my blessings big time, and that only strengthens my resolve to ride this out as long as it takes.
I don’t want coronavirus in my house.
I don’t want to have my spouse quarantined to one room and be afraid of it spreading to my kids.
I don’t want to risk having a family member hospitalized alone, because guess what? That’s what’ll happen.
I don’t want to say goodbye to a dying loved one via FaceTime. I’d rather FaceTime them while we are well and safe at home. No one knows how their unique body chemistry will react to this virus because we’ve never had it before! Susceptibility can vary among family members. My daughter has had pneumonia twice in the past two years – rest of us were fine. Both times were scary as hell, but you know what? There was treatment – medicine – and that made it okay.
Not this virus though. No meds. Nope. Not taking risks with my kids’ health.
I don’t want to see refrigerated trucks parked in Forest Park outside big Barnes hospital like they have in Central Park in NYC. I don’t want to see the Rec Plex ice rink turned into a temporary morgue like they did in Europe.
I look forward to the day I can go back to work, see my family (including my dad who has a pacemaker, is diabetic, and functions with one kidney). I can’t wait for my kids to go back to school, see their friends. I long to see my daughter dance on stage again, and see my son be a normal teenager.
I hang onto visions of these future moments. In the meantime, we’re safe here at home.
Be the first to comment