Local senior living company offering entertainment, food trucks at job fair on May 11

St. Charles-based Arrow Senior Living is hosting a job fair on May 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.too good to refuse.

From frontline care providers to administrative team members, Arrow and its affiliate senior communities are excited to make same-day employment offers to all qualified candidates. New hires can expect medical, dental, and vision coverage, plus ancillary benefits after 60 days; matching 401K; paid time off and tuition reimbursement are just a few really good reasons to join the Arrow team, a 2020-2021 certified Great Place to Work®.

This outdoor event includes on-site interviews; live entertainment; food trucks from local favorites – Doughboy’s Wood Fired Pizza and ANGIE Burger; prize giveaways; and gift bags for every applicant.

The aging services industry has been hit especially hard during the pandemic, and it’s more important than ever that we attract compassionate, highly-qualified professionals to help care for our elders.

We’re excited to share news about this upcoming job fair with our region and help qualified candidates find a career in a growing field.