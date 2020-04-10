Local school districts react to governor’s order for schools to remain closed

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced today that he was ordering schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the announcement, DESE Commissioner Margie Vandeven spoke, saying that the recommendation to keep schools closed was not made lightly. “We know, now more than ever, just how important our public schools are, how critical the services are that they provide their local communities.”
“School buildings will remain closed for the rest of the year, but school continues. School services should continue through the last day of school in each school district as pre-established by the school calendar approved by the local school board of education,” Vandeven said.
“We know remote teaching and learning looks different in every district across our state, so we are simply asking our school leaders to continue to be creative, innovative and persistent in their pursuit to reach students with some kind of academic opportunity,” she said.
Wentzville School District
Wentzville School District superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain posted the following to the district’s families and staff:
Good Afternoon,
Governor Mike Parson, working with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and public health officials, has issued an executive order closing all Missouri school buildings through the close of the academic year.
This closure includes all WSD school buildings, and all athletic events and activities are canceled for the remainder of the school year. WSD facilities, fields, and playgrounds will continue to be unavailable for community use until further notice as well.
We understand this closure through the rest of the school year will have a significant impact on our families, but we also believe this action is necessary to reduce the spread of this disease and protect lives.
A few important items to keep in mind:
Virtual Learning
Our virtual learning will continue through the end of our school year which is June 1 (Pre-K through 11th grade) and May 21 for seniors. We have been so impressed with the engagement and participation of our students and our teachers as they access learning in new ways and we will continue to fine-tune and support those efforts. As we move forward, it is essential that we work together with our families to find the right balance of home and school life. We are inviting families to complete a short survey about your student’s virtual learning experience to date, in order to help us support learning in the home as we look ahead toward the end of this school year. This quick survey will remain open through Tuesday, April 14.
Meal Distribution
At this time, we plan to continue food distribution to our students in need. Details about the meal distribution program can be found with all the COVID-19 updates on the District website.
Building Access
We understand families and staff members will need to access our buildings for their personal items. Once the stay at home order is lifted, we will share plans in order to facilitate that.
Graduation/Honors Night/Proms
We recognize that this closure has been especially hard on our senior class. We have secured an alternate graduation date for all three high schools with the Family Arena for Saturday, July 25. This is tentatively scheduled in the hope we will be able to come together in large groups again by that time. We are also working on alternate plans for Honors Night and prom and we will keep you posted as we work out the details for each of those celebrations that we certainly want to be special and memorable for the Class of 2020.
Together, we can work to protect each other and slow the progression of COVID-19. Please continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing measures. Contact the St. Charles County Department of Public Health via the COVID-19 Hotline (636-949-1899) or your primary care physician should you have any COVID-19 symptoms.
We know that you will have additional questions, and we will do our best to get you answers as soon as we have them. We are grateful for your continued patience and understanding as we navigate through this unprecedented time. Please take care of yourself and your family, and thank you for joining together to support each other and our students.
Fort Zumwalt School District
Dr. Bernie DuBray, superintendent of Fort Zumwalt School District, posted the following on the district’s Facebook page:
Dear Parents,
In accordance with the Governor’s April 9 order, Fort Zumwalt School District will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Virtual learning will continue as it has since the first full week of April. We understand this puts a new set of questions in play and we will do our best to get you answers as soon as we have them.
With our virtual learning program in place for the remainder of the fourth quarter, the 2019-2020 school year is currently scheduled to end June 1 for early childhood, elementary and middle schools and June 2 for high schools.
We know there are many year-end traditions in our schools, but our focus now is to recognize and celebrate the Class of 2020. We are working on contingency plans for graduation. High school principals will be in contact with the Class of 2020 when details are available.
We are here for you. Visit our website and click the Community Services button to connect with resources for food, including details on our district services. Click the FAQs button and, if needed, submit a question via the link there. For technology issues with your FZSD device, or for software questions for your child, email helpdesk@fz.k12.mo.us. In the past month, we have found so many new ways to work together as a community, even though we can’t be together the way we’d like. Thank you all for the way you have supported teaching and learning and for the way you prioritize your child(ren)’s education.
Francis Howell School District
Dr. Mary Hendricks-Harris, superintendent of the Francis Howell School District, posted the following on the district’s website:
Dear FHSD Parents, Students, and Staff:
As a result of Governor Parson’s directive, Francis Howell and all Missouri school districts will be closed for the remainder of the school year. Our health officials and superintendents agree this is necessary to protect the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community, and to minimize the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). This closure includes all FHSD schools, preschool, and Vacation Station. All athletic events and activities are canceled for the remainder of the school year, and facilities, fields, and playgrounds will not be available until further notice. We are not anticipating holding our traditional summer school and summer camps. Further communication will be provided about summer programming adjustments.
We understand the closure has a significant impact on our families. Our Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) learning will continue during the extended closure. We have been impressed with the work of our students, parents, and teachers. Based on feedback from parents and teachers and our desire to not add additional stress to families or staff, we will be moving to a four-day schedule beginning the week of April 20. Students will engage in learning Tuesday through Friday, and Monday will be a teacher work/meeting/learning day. All AMI materials are available on the District website.
At this time, we plan to continue food distribution to our students in need, and Chromebooks will be distributed as scheduled through April 24. The District will notify families and teachers about when they can return to our buildings to pick up any remaining items, but it will not be before May 1. We are working on plans for our high school graduations, and at this time are hoping to reschedule for July.
While the entire District, including the Administration Building, is closed until further notice, it is possible some staff will return prior to the end of the school calendar. More information will be provided as we continue to consult with the health department.
Please continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing measures. Contact the St. Charles County Health Department or your primary care physician should you have any COVID-19 symptoms.
We know that you will have additional questions, and we will do our best to get you answers as soon as we have them. We are grateful for your continued patience and understanding as we work through this unprecedented time. Please take care of yourself and your family, and thank you for joining together to support each other and our students.
