Local school districts react to governor’s order for schools to remain closed

Governor Mike Parson, working with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and public health officials, has issued an executive order closing all Missouri school buildings through the close of the academic year.

This closure includes all WSD school buildings, and all athletic events and activities are canceled for the remainder of the school year. WSD facilities, fields, and playgrounds will continue to be unavailable for community use until further notice as well.

We understand this closure through the rest of the school year will have a significant impact on our families, but we also believe this action is necessary to reduce the spread of this disease and protect lives.

A few important items to keep in mind:

Virtual Learning

Our virtual learning will continue through the end of our school year which is June 1 (Pre-K through 11th grade) and May 21 for seniors. We have been so impressed with the engagement and participation of our students and our teachers as they access learning in new ways and we will continue to fine-tune and support those efforts. As we move forward, it is essential that we work together with our families to find the right balance of home and school life. We are inviting families to complete a short survey about your student’s virtual learning experience to date, in order to help us support learning in the home as we look ahead toward the end of this school year. This quick survey will remain open through Tuesday, April 14.

Meal Distribution

At this time, we plan to continue food distribution to our students in need. Details about the meal distribution program can be found with all the COVID-19 updates on the District website.

Building Access

We understand families and staff members will need to access our buildings for their personal items. Once the stay at home order is lifted, we will share plans in order to facilitate that.

Graduation/Honors Night/Proms

We recognize that this closure has been especially hard on our senior class. We have secured an alternate graduation date for all three high schools with the Family Arena for Saturday, July 25. This is tentatively scheduled in the hope we will be able to come together in large groups again by that time. We are also working on alternate plans for Honors Night and prom and we will keep you posted as we work out the details for each of those celebrations that we certainly want to be special and memorable for the Class of 2020.

Together, we can work to protect each other and slow the progression of COVID-19. Please continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing measures. Contact the St. Charles County Department of Public Health via the COVID-19 Hotline (636-949-1899) or your primary care physician should you have any COVID-19 symptoms.

We know that you will have additional questions, and we will do our best to get you answers as soon as we have them. We are grateful for your continued patience and understanding as we navigate through this unprecedented time. Please take care of yourself and your family, and thank you for joining together to support each other and our students.