Local pet rescue asking for for cat food and litter donations during April

Heartland Humane Society, a local nonprofit pet rescue organization, is in dire need of food for its foster cats.

“Our food bank that we normally purchase food from has all but dried up, and with kitten season here already, we are desperate for food and litter donations. We go through over a pallet of wet and dry food each month, so even one bag will help,” the organization posted on its Facebook page.

Heartland Humane Society handles the cat adoptions through the Wentzville and O’Fallon PetSmart stores. One of the ways you can donate is by purchasing items directly at the stores, then telling the managers that you want them to be donated to HHS. You can also place an order online. Choose “Curbside pickup” and for the pickup person, say “Heartland Donation.”

Heartland Humane Society also has a a wishlist on Chewy: https://prf.hn/…/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy…

If you are an Amazon shopper, there is also a wishlist on Amazon: http://amzn.com/w/1I8S7Z8MLLWTO