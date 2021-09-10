Local Optimist Club honors Wentzville police officer for service to kids

The Wentzville-Lake St. Louis Optimist Club is proud to recognize Wentzville Police Department Detective Corporal Spencer Grarup for his service with the kids in the community.

The club has recognized officers annually for their outstanding service to the kids in our community. This year’s recipient was nominated by last year’s honoree, Officer Mary Wheeler. Officer Wheeler advised Detective Corporal Grarup had only been with the department a short time before making a big impact. Wheeler advised the department discovered Grarup buying toys with his own money, storing the toys in his car and giving them to kids in need during crisis calls.

The club nomination comes in conjunction with Grarup’s recent promotion to Corporal. We offer our sincere congratulations to Detective Corporal Spencer Grarup as he inspires respect for law enforcement through his service to the kids in our community.

The Wentzville – Lake St. Louis Optimist Club has been serving the community since 1986. Reforming the club in 2017, we are “Helping kid’s dreams come true” with many of our club members being retired teachers and nurses of the Wentzville School District. The club inspires kids to be active community members through service by hosting the upcoming Homecoming Parade Race on 10/2, and the Turkey Trot with Holt Cross-Country Team coming on 10/12. Working in partnership with both the Wentzville and Lake St. Louis Police Departments, we support community outreach programs such as: LINC week, Health and Fitness Event, Open House, Polar Plunge, and Holiday Trim a Tree. Learn more about the Wentzville-Lake St. Louis Club, the upcoming races, or to be a sponsor at #wlsloc.

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with over 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Friend of Youth,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, please call (314) 371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.