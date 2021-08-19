Local celebrities to raise funds for charities at Arts & Ales event Sept. 11

“Painting With the Stars” is annual community fund raising event that coincides with Crossroads Arts Council’s Arts & Ales Show at Friendship Brewing Company, 100 East Pitman in downtown Wentzville.

Community celebrities will paint their version of the Red Caboose in front of a crowd Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friendship’s West outdoor pavilion. Come cheer them on as CAC member and painter extraordinaire Linda Wilmes coaches their creative painting.

The winner will be determined by monies donated to their buckets. The winner will earn the rights of the Traveling Trophy. Half of all proceeds will benefit Crossroads Arts Council.