Local aquatic facilities delay opening due to chilly weather

Summer’s not here . . . yet. Both the City of Wentzville and the City of O’Fallon have announced on Facebook that their aquatic facilities will not open for the season as planned today.

The City of O’Fallon – Government page reported that Alligator’s Creek would not open today, and reminded residents and visitors to “keep an eye on social media and the Rainout Line for updates.” The Rainout line number is (636) 333-9900. The pool does not open on days when the air temperature is below 72 degrees. Announcements are also made on the Renaud Center Facebook page.

Wentzville Parks & Recreation warned residents yesterday on their Facebook page that “low air and/or water temperatures may make it unsafe for us to open aquatic facilities. . . ” The Wentzville Parks Rainout Line is (636)322-6020. You can visit the Rainout Line website for detailed information on the various park facilities, and you can also sign up for email and text alerts.

The Local Weather Conditions website reports that the temperature in Wentzville at 9 a.m. was just 50 degrees, with a high today expected to be just 64 degrees. The expected high for the next two days is just 72 degrees, so you’ll want to keep those rainout line numbers handy.