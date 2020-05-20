Library book drops to reopen May 26, curbside pickups to begin in June

(From a St. Charles City-County Library District press release)

The St. Charles City-County Library has announced that book drops will reopen for returns, and customers will soon be able to pick up holds using curbside/drive-up service. These services will be available at all St. Charles-City County Library locations with the exception of the Kathryn Linnemann Branch, which will remain temporarily closed due to recent flooding.

Book drops will be open starting Tuesday, May 26. Although materials checked out before the Library buildings closed are not due until July 6, customers may return their borrowed books, music, and movies in book drops. The Library will encourage physical distancing and ask that customers continue to keep items that can only be returned inside of a branch until buildings reopen. This includes cake pans, WiFi hotspots, telescopes, and other items from the “Library of Things.”

Starting Wednesday, June 3, customers can pick up the Library materials they have placed on hold using drive-up or curbside services. Once customers are notified that their holds are available, they can come to their designated branch and staff will deliver items to customers in their cars. The use of book drops for returns is encouraged in order to minimize contact.

“While the Library has diligently worked to serve customers remotely through the quarantine, we are grateful for their patience as we gradually return to in-person services. We are looking forward to offering physical materials again,” says Library Director Jason Kuhl.

The Library is following CDC-recommended guidelines to sanitize materials. Customers are reminded to avoid cleaning books and other Library items using liquid, heat, or other home-based techniques.

The St. Charles City-County Library has been working in conjunction with the leadership teams at St. Louis County Library and the Municipal Library Consortium to make coordinated decisions in the best interests of the public. Please visit the Library’s website and social media channels as updates and other services become available.

Customers can always access myLibrary at Home for online resources, virtual classes, and eBooks, music, and movies. All St. Charles City-County Library branches continue to offer password-free WiFi that can be accessed from the parking lots.

Visit myLibrary.org for complete details about book drops, curbside, and drive-up services.