Liberty, Timberland students named finalists at international DECA competition

Five WSD marketing students were named finalists at the International DECA Career Development Conference held virtually April 22-27 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arthi Kondapaneni from Liberty High School took second place in Principles of Marketing. From Timberland High School, Sydney Tucker and Nolan Tucker took eighth place in Business Services Operations Research, and Ashley Reiter and Regan Hilleman placed in the Top 20 in Buying and Merchandising Operations Research.

Students earned the opportunity to compete at the International Conference by placing at the State Conference, held virtually earlier this spring. Forty WSD students from Holt, Liberty and Timberland qualified to compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference. Kondapaneni is the first to be named a Finalist, and the first International winner for Liberty DECA. “We are extremely proud of Arthi and her success in her first year as a DECA member. She has worked very hard this year for this achievement,” shared Liberty DECA sponsor Robyn Taylor. “Arthi competed with over 100 students at the International level for the first round of competition, scoring in the top 15 on her exam and then became Top 20 in the Finals to continue in the competition. We can’t wait to see what next year brings for Arthi and Liberty DECA.” Holt DECA is sponsored by Jolene Wofford, and Timberland DECA is sponsored by Michael Oliva.

Nearly 13,000 DECA members from around the world competed during the virtual conference. Students competed as individuals or teams in a variety of categories and presented case study solutions and presentations through recorded videos, with approximately the top 20 competitors in each event earning the opportunity to deliver a final presentation in a virtual meeting with a business or industry professional. DECA’s industry-validated competitive events are aligned with National Curriculum Standards in the career clusters of marketing, business management, finance, and hospitality and tourism. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. For more information, visit www.deca.org.