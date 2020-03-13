Liberty High Dance Team wins state competition

The Liberty High School Varsity Dance Team captured first place in Division 4 at the Missouri Dance Team Association (MDTA) State Competition held on Saturday, February 29, at the Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. The Liberty Belles accrued more points than any other team in their combined categories, earning first place in Precision Jazz and first place in Pom.

This marks the third time in school history that the Liberty Belles have earned the state title, previously winning in 2019 and 2016 (Division 2).

The school opened in 2013, so that’s three state championships in just seven years. The team motto this year was “Everything Counts,” and according to Coach Amanda Miller, her team’s dedication has paid off.

Miller said, “We have approached everything while keeping that attitude as our main focus. I’m proud that our team has understood that in order to improve, it is essential to treat everything, from practices to performances to competitions, with the same amount of importance because when it comes to being on the Liberty Dance Team, there are no little things – it all counts.”

The Liberty Belles also won the Overall Highest GPA award at the competition, for the first time in school history. “I am so proud of the way this group of dancers has worked so hard to always be their best both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Miller. Seven out of 10 of the team’s dancers have a cumulative G.P.A. of 4.0 or higher. The members of this year’s Liberty Belles team are: Bella Bahr, Kylie Bernet, Delaney Engelhardt, Hailey Forck, Molly Marino, Gabrianne Salvosa, Avery Thomas, Mya Waldren, Aimee Weber and Anna Weber.