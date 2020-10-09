Learn to homebrew with the professionals at County Heritage Museum on Nov. 7

If you’re 21 years or older and interested in learning how to safely homebrew beer from the professionals, the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department has just what you’re looking for! Join us for the sixth annual Homebrew Day from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing in St. Peters. The free program is held on the patio outside the museum; social distancing and a valid photo ID are required.

With the help of the Little Hills Home Brewers, participants will learn the art of making beer at home through hands-on demonstrations. While sampling delicious homebrewed beer, you’ll learn about the equipment needed and how easy it is to start a home brewery. By the end of the session, the group will have brewed five gallons of extract beer with specialty grains.

This educational, entertaining program was developed by the Parks Department to assist the members of the Homebrewers American Association in introducing non-brewers to this centuries-old hobby. To register, visit http://bit.ly/2020LearnToHomeBrewDay or call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535.