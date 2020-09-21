Learn how to survive the wild at St. Charles County Parks’ Bushcraft Challenge

If you have a passion for the outdoors, are 16 years of age or older, and want to acquire the skills and knowledge to thrive in the natural environment, “Survive the Wild: Practical Application of Bushcraft” is the challenge for you! Join the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F in Defiance, for this one-of-a-kind workshop that teaches you how to think, plan and act deliberately in order to thrive in any environment.

Throughout the event, participants will acquire the knowledge and ability to respect the unexpected as they connect with the outdoors and embrace the inner animal inside. With the help of Craig Avery, outdoor survival expert and lead instructor of WG Bushkraft, and Park Ranger Jake Dean, participants will learn how to tackle outdoor challenges by engaging in a series of assigned tasks that showcase a variety of bushcraft skills including, fire and shelter building, trapping and other survival tasks. At the end of the workshop, top challengers will be awarded prizes in several categories that will be revealed at the event.

This unique challenge is limited to 18 participants and is $20 per person. The cost of the workshop includes all supplies and tool use; participants should bring a change of clothes. To make a reservation online, visit http://bit.ly/ 2020BushcraftChallenge or call the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at 636-949-7535.