Learn how maple sugar is made on February 13 at the Historic Daniel Boone Home

It’s that time of year again when the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department invites everyone to join them in making maple syrup at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F in Defiance! Join in the fun from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, at “Hands-On Heritage: Making Maple Syrup.”

Admission is free, and guests will be able to sample and purchase local syrup at the event.

You’ll be amazed at how easy it is to turn gallons of raw sap tapped from park trees into edible sweet syrup. Demonstrations of this 19th century, historic process will take place throughout the day at the historic park listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the event, guests will have the opportunity to ask questions of the frontiersmen and women leading the program. Then, everyone can enjoy pre-packaged samples of hot maple syrup and cornbread! Masks must be worn inside park buildings, including the Boone Home and gift shop. Sanitizer will be available and social distancing is required at the event.

But that’s not all! Guests also will learn the modern-day method of making maple syrup with Vieth Valley Farms of Marthasville, Mo. The farm’s staff will showcase how they use present-day equipment to turn 40 gallons of sap taken from their 130-year-old sugar maples into one gallon of edible maple syrup. After each demonstration, delicious Grade A, Amber syrup will be available for purchase.

This event is sure to be a crowd pleaser and an educational experience for all ages. Registration is not needed. For more information, call The Historic Daniel Boone Home at 636-798-2005.