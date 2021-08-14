Learn about the true and incredible story of Clara Brown at the Historic Daniel Boone Home

Step back in time and watch this remarkable narrative performed by parks interpreter and renowned storyteller Angela daSilva on one of three upcoming Sundays: August 15, September 12, and November 14, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home at Lindenwood Park, 1868 Highway F, Defiance.

This incredible story about this enslaved woman’s journey to reunite with her lost family will captivate audiences of all ages. There are two sessions to choose from: 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on each of the three days. The programs are free and pre-registration required. To reserve a seat, visit stccparks.org and click on “Activity Registration” or call the park at 636-798-2005.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Lindenwood Park and the village grounds are available to explore after each performance. Paid tours of the Daniel Boone Home also are available. Stop by the gift shop for prices and times.