Learn about making maple syrup at the Daniel Boone Home Feb. 8

St. Charles County Parks staff and volunteers are making maple syrup again at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F in Defiance, and everyone is invited! Join in the fun from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at “Hands-On Heritage: Making Maple Syrup.” Admission is free!

You’ll be amazed at how easy it is to turn gallons of raw sap into edible sweet syrup. Park staff are tapping the trees and gathering the liquid sap to demonstrate this 19th century, historic process. At the event, guests will be able to view and handle antique equipment used during that period and ask questions of the frontiersmen and women leading the program. Then, everyone can sample pure maple syrup with complimentary pancakes!

Guests also will learn the modern-day method of making maple syrup with Hart|Beet Farm, a diversified farm in Eolia, MO. The farm’s staff will showcase the equipment used on the farm to turn 40 gallons of sap into one gallon of edible maples syrup. A variety of delicious syrups will be available for purchase.

This educational event is open to all ages. For more information, call The Historic Daniel Boone Home at 636-798-2005.