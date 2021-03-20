Lake Saint Louis to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new nature park on April 1

The City of Lake Saint Louis will celebrate the opening of its newest park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 1, 2021. “We are excited to announce the opening of our newest addition, Deer Ridge Park, on Thursday, April 1 at 4 p.m. All are invited to join the Mayor and celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the opportunity to explore 2.5 miles of natural trails throughout the beautiful park,” the city announced on its Facebook page.

Deer Ridge Park comprises 35 acres with unpaved trails that wind around woods, a glade restoration area, creeks, and seasonal wetlands. The park offers a seating area, a small pavilion, and scenic overlooks. The park is at 92 Hidden Bluffs Drive, south of I-64 off Duello Road. Access to the park is in the Wyndstone subdivision.

If you are planning to attend, check the city’s Facebook page for updates in the event of bad weather.