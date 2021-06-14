Lake Saint Louis Summer Concert Series includes country, rock, and golden oldies

The City of Lake Saint Louis has announced the lineup for its Summer Concert Series.
Concerts will be held on various Saturdays from June until September. These concerts are free and open to the general public and go from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Check out our summer concert schedule below:
- Saturday, June 19 at Windjammer Point – Rough Ryders (Country Hits)
- Saturday, June 26 at Boulevard Park Amphitheater – Mirage Entertainment (Top Hits/Variety)
- Saturday, July 17 at Boulevard Park Amphitheater – Charlies Mann Band (Golden Oldies – 50s, 60s, 70s)
- Saturday, July 24 at Windjammer Point – Borderline (Modern Country)
- Saturday, August 7 at Windjammer Point – Bitter Pill (Alternative Rock – 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s)
- Saturday, September 4 at Windjammer Point – Super Jam (Classic Rock – 60s, 70s, 80s)
