Lake Saint Louis Police: Suspects sought in Gascony Drive robbery

On January 2, 2020 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Lake Saint Louis Police officers responded to a call of an armed robbery that had just taken place near the 2300 block of Gascony Drive.

The victims reported that they were parking their vehicle in their garage when two subjects armed with handguns approached their vehicle. The suspects displayed the weapons then demanded the wallets from both victims. After obtaining the victim’s wallet and purse, the suspects fled the area on foot. Officers from the Lake Saint Louis Police Department and surrounding agencies attempted to locate the suspects but as of this time, none have been located. The case is still under investigation and the Police Department continues to follow up on leads.

Per statements attained from the victims, the subjects were described as follows:

Subject #1: A thin black male approximately 5’10” tall wearing a black hoodie with the words “GAP” in red lettering on the front with a handkerchief covering half of his face.

Subject #2: A thin black male approximately 6’ to 6’2” tall.

As this time this incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any further information please contact Detective Rebecca Hurwitz at (636) 625-8018.