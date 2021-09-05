Lake Saint Louis Police Department to host blood drive Sept. 23

The Lake Saint Louis Police Department will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, September 23 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake Saint Louis Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive.

“We are committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Officer Susie Ochs, Community Resource Officer. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

The American Red Cross continues to have an ongoing, critical need for lifesaving blood as blood product distributions to hospitals remain higher than anticipated. In recent months, the Red Cross has sent 12 percent more blood products to help hospital patients in need, including higher distributions to hospitals in areas where the pandemic continues to disrupt normal blood collection operations.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

When you help the Red Cross tackle the need by donating blood September 13 – 30, you’ll receive a limited-edition college football T-shirt, while supplies last, and a coupon via email for a free haircut from Sports Clips.

The Red Cross has extra precautions in place to protect donors, volunteers and staff. In order to limit the number of people in the room you must make an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted and we are unable to accommodate guests. A face covering or mask are also required when presenting to donate.

To make an appointment go to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: LSLPD or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Complete your pre-donation reading and health history at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or with the Blood Donor App before your appointment.