Lake Saint Louis Police Department to distribute free masks August 29

On Saturday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Lake Saint Louis Police Department will distribute free disposable masks to the public. During our first event almost 800 masks were handed out to area residents. We would like to give the public another opportunity to receive a supply of masks. Each resident will receive 5 free masks that have been placed in bags by individuals wearing masks and gloves.

For the convenience and safety of everyone involved, this will be a drive-through event. Please follow directional signs in the parking lot and remain in your vehicle. Personnel wearing masks and gloves will be distributing the masks. The event will be held on the parking lot of the Lake Saint Louis Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Lake Saint Louis 63367.

Masks have been supplied by St. Charles County government through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. If you have any questions, please contact Officer Ochs, Community Resource Officer, at 636-625-8018, or sochs@lakesaintlouis.com.