Lake Saint Louis Police Department giving back to the community with Red Cross blood drive

The Lake Saint Louis Police Department will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, February 17th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Lake Saint Louis Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, 63367.

“Hosting a blood drive coincides with the Lake Saint Louis Police Department’s core values of giving back to the community,” said Officer Susie Ochs, Community Resource Officer. “With a simple blood donation, you have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be your loved one, a neighbor or coworker.”

Individuals successfully donating will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. Blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies could provide convalescent plasma for critically ill coronavirus patients. If you’ve fully recovered from a verified COVID-19 diagnosis, your convalescent plasma donation may help up to 4 coronavirus patients in need! Donors are critically needed.

The Red Cross is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and deferral times may vary depending on the type of vaccine an individual receives. But there’s no deferral time if you receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The American Red Cross has extra precautions in place to protect donors, volunteers and staff. In order to limit the number of people in the room you must make an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted and we are unable to accommodate guests. A face covering or mask are also required when presenting to donate. We ask that you please don your mask before entering the building.

To make an appointment go to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: LSLPD or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process.