Lake Saint Louis Police Department giving back to the community with Red Cross Blood Drive

The Lake Saint Louis Police Department will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, April 22 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Lake Saint Louis Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, 63367.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code LSLPD.

“Lake Saint Louis Police Department is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Officer Susie Ochs, Community Resource Officer. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.

“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood.”

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.

Due to COVID-19, the American Red Cross has extra precautions in place to protect donors, volunteers and staff. In order to limit the number of people in the room you must make an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted and we are unable to accommodate guests. A face covering or mask are also required when presenting to donate. We ask that you please don your mask before entering the building.