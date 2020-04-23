Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Stealing from a storage lot

The following reports for February 27 – March 11, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, February 27

Second degree burglary was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:57 a.m.

Friday, February 28

Motor vehicle accidents were reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:22 a.m. and Hawk Ridge Trail at 8:17 p.m., no injuries reported.

Saturday, February 29

Second degree burglary was reported on Prospect Village Drive at 12:56 p.m.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Gascony Drive at 6:45 p.m.

A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:41 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

After a report of suspicious activity on Norwood Terrace at 2:06 a.m., an 18-year-old male was arrested for multiple alcohol and drug offenses.

Monday, March 2

Property damage was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 7:44 a.m.

After a traffic stop on Technology Drive at 12:10 p.m., a 26-year-old female was issued summonses for driving while suspended.

Tuesday, March 3

A domestic disturbance between husband and wife was reported on South Lakeridge Court at 10:45 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:07 p.m. and 4:44 p.m.

A stolen license plate was reported on Bent Oak Court at 5:07 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard, and a 31-year-old male was issued summonses.

Wednesday, March 4

Stealing ($750 or more) from a storage lot was reported on TCW Court at 2:41 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Stolen and fraudulently cashed checks were reported on Edgewood Terrace at 11:45 a.m.

Identity theft was reported on Flintshire Lane at 3:12 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Breezy Knoll Lane at 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Possible child abuse was reported on Cognac Drive at 6:11 a.m.

An accidental brush fire was reported on Saybridge Manor Parkway at 12:22 p.m.

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:54 p.m. and warrants applied for for a 30-year-old male suspect.

37-year-old female was issued summonses for trespassing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:54 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

A 27-year-old male was issued summonses for failing to stop at a stop sign and driving without a license on Ravenwood Court at 10:00 a.m.

A domestic altercation was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:38 a.m.

Sunday, March 8

Motor vehicle accidents were reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 6:03 a.m. and Hawk Ridge Trail at 5:32 p.m., no injuries reported.

Monday, March 9

An injured waterfowl was reported on Savoy Drive at 3:14 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

No reports.

Wednesday, March 11