Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Stealing from a storage lot

The following reports for February 27 – March 11, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, February 27
- Second degree burglary was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:57 a.m.
Friday, February 28
- Motor vehicle accidents were reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:22 a.m. and Hawk Ridge Trail at 8:17 p.m., no injuries reported.
Saturday, February 29
- Second degree burglary was reported on Prospect Village Drive at 12:56 p.m.
- A domestic disturbance was reported on Gascony Drive at 6:45 p.m.
- A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:41 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
- After a report of suspicious activity on Norwood Terrace at 2:06 a.m., an 18-year-old male was arrested for multiple alcohol and drug offenses.
Monday, March 2
- Property damage was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 7:44 a.m.
- After a traffic stop on Technology Drive at 12:10 p.m., a 26-year-old female was issued summonses for driving while suspended.
Tuesday, March 3
- A domestic disturbance between husband and wife was reported on South Lakeridge Court at 10:45 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:07 p.m. and 4:44 p.m.
- A stolen license plate was reported on Bent Oak Court at 5:07 p.m.
- Property damage was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard, and a 31-year-old male was issued summonses.
Wednesday, March 4
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a storage lot was reported on TCW Court at 2:41 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
- Stolen and fraudulently cashed checks were reported on Edgewood Terrace at 11:45 a.m.
- Identity theft was reported on Flintshire Lane at 3:12 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Breezy Knoll Lane at 7:45 p.m.
Friday, March 6
- Possible child abuse was reported on Cognac Drive at 6:11 a.m.
- An accidental brush fire was reported on Saybridge Manor Parkway at 12:22 p.m.
- Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:54 p.m. and warrants applied for for a 30-year-old male suspect.
- 37-year-old female was issued summonses for trespassing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:54 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
- A 27-year-old male was issued summonses for failing to stop at a stop sign and driving without a license on Ravenwood Court at 10:00 a.m.
- A domestic altercation was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:38 a.m.
Sunday, March 8
- Motor vehicle accidents were reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 6:03 a.m. and Hawk Ridge Trail at 5:32 p.m., no injuries reported.
Monday, March 9
- An injured waterfowl was reported on Savoy Drive at 3:14 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
- No reports.
Wednesday, March 11
- A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Woodlake Court at 6:11 a.m.
- An assault was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:42 p.m.
