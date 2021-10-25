Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: September 9 – 15, 2021

The following reports for September 9 – 15, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, September 9
- Trespassing was reported on Rue Grand Drive at 2:06 p.m.
Friday, September 10
- Stealing from a construction site was reported on Ripple Creek Drive at 12:54 p.m.
- After a traffic stop on I-70 at 10:21 p.m., a subject was cited for driving while suspended.
Saturday, September 11
- A minor traffic accident was reported on Highway N at 7:42 p.m., no injuries reported.
Sunday, September 12
- A report of someone impersonating a law officer over text messaging was taken on Civic Center Drive at 5:59 p.m.
Monday, September 13
- Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, September 14
- A speed trailer was reported as vandalized on Key Harbour Drive at 12:01 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing.
Wednesday, September 15
- A 42-year-old female suspect attempted to return items that had not been paid for on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:36 p.m., and was also arrested for possession of narcotics and active warrants.
- A counterfeit bill was reported on Robert Raymond Drive at 4:03 p.m.
- A stolen license plate was reported on Highway N at 6:52 p.m.
- After a traffic stop on I-70 at 11:11 p.m., the 38-year-old female driver was arrested for possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.
Be the first to comment