Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: September 9 – 15, 2021

The following reports for September 9 – 15, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, September 9

Trespassing was reported on Rue Grand Drive at 2:06 p.m.

Friday, September 10

Stealing from a construction site was reported on Ripple Creek Drive at 12:54 p.m.

After a traffic stop on I-70 at 10:21 p.m., a subject was cited for driving while suspended.

Saturday, September 11

A minor traffic accident was reported on Highway N at 7:42 p.m., no injuries reported.

Sunday, September 12

A report of someone impersonating a law officer over text messaging was taken on Civic Center Drive at 5:59 p.m.

Monday, September 13

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, September 14

A speed trailer was reported as vandalized on Key Harbour Drive at 12:01 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing.

Wednesday, September 15