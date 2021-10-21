Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: September 2 – 8, 2021

The following reports for September 2 – 8, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, September 2

No reports.

Friday, September 3

A traffic crash was reported on Highway M at 3:34 p.m., no injuries reported.

Saturday, September 4

A damaged vehicle with no occupants was reported on Prospect Village Drive at 8:29 a.m., an investigation of leaving the scene of an accident is ongoing.

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:37 p.m.

A 19-year-old male was arrested for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:36 p.m.

An assault was reported on Medical Drive at 9:33 p.m., and a 29-year-old male subject was arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers.

Sunday, September 5

A 45 year-old female subject was arrested for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:05 p.m.

Monday, September 6

An unlocked vehicle was tampered with an items stolen on Lakeshore Circle at 1:14 p.m.

Tuesday, September 7

No reports

Friday, September 8