Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: November 7 – 20

The following reports for November 7 – 20, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, November 7

After a traffic stop on westbound I-70 at 10:43 p.m., a 62-year-old male was arrested for DWI.

Friday, November 8

A fire was reported on Centre On The Lake at 9:58 a.m.

A 33-year-old male was taken into custody after a report of trespassing on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:57 p.m.

Saturday, November 9

A stolen vehicle was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:43 p.m.

Sunday, November 10

A burglary was reported on South Henke Road at 3:32 p.m.

Monday, November 11

After a single vehicle crash on I-64 at 6:30 p.m., the driver was transported by EMS to a local area hospital.

Tuesday, November 12

A motor vehicle crash where the striking vehicle left the scene of the accident was reported on Cognac Court at 2:01 p.m.

Fraudulent use of a credit card was reported on Lakeview Court at 1:50 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Big River Drive at 6:11 p.m.

Wednesday, November 13

Two vehicles were reported as striking a deer on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 6:13 p.m., no injuries reported.

Thursday, November 14

One vehicle was reported as leaving the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Distinction Drive at 5:55 p.m.

Unlawful use of a weapon (flourishing) was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:19 p.m.

An assault was reported on Harbor View Drive at 9:11 p.m.

Friday, November 15

A vehicle was reported leaving the scene of an accident on westbound I-64 at Highway 364 at 3:49 p.m.

An LSL officer assisted Missouri Highway Patrol in arresting a 38-year-old male for DWI on I-70 West at 3:47 p.m.

A delayed stealing report was taken on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:27 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Harbor View Drive at 10:54 p.m., though after investigation officers said it did not appear physical assault of any type occurred.

Saturday, November 16

A domestic assault between male and female subjects was reported on Larochelle Court at 12:47 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Distinction Drive at 6:59 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle ($750 or more) was reported on Village Circle Drive at 9:05 a.m.

Identity theft was reported on Flagstone Terrace at 11:12 a.m.

Property damage to a motor vehicle was reported on Savoy Drive at 12:14 p.m.

A vehicle left the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Medical Drive at 3:24 p.m.

A 47-year-old female was transported to the hospital after an overdose on Harbor View Drive at 6:17 p.m.

A motor vehicle crash was reported on Highway N and Hawk Ridge Trail at 7:08 p.m., with one subject reporting minor injuries and one vehicle towed.

Sunday, November 17

Stealing was reported on Meadows Circle Drive at 1:15 p.m.

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:17 p.m., with the amount of stolen items equaling $1,822.99.

A female subject struck by a vehicle was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:12 p.m., and she refused EMS.

A domestic assault was reported on Paris Court at 7:46 p.m.

Monday, November 18

A 60-year-old male subject left the scene of a single vehicle accident on Hawk Ridge Trail and Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:28 a.m.

After a two vehicle vehicle accident on I-64 at 5:05 p.m., one vehicle was towed from disabling damage and minor injuries were reported.

A 34-year-old female subject was arrested for stealing and an outstanding warrant on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:48 p.m.

Tuesday, November 19

A two vehicle crash was reported on Highway A and I-70 at 11:25 a.m., a 49-year-old female subject reported minor injuries.

After a motor vehicle crash, the striking vehicle with a male driver left the scene of the accident on Centre on the Lake at 12:13 p.m.

A two-vehicle accident was reported on Medical Drive at 2:03 p.m., involving a parked vehicle. The striking vehicle left the scene.

An officer took a report of a fraudulent attempt to gain narcotics on Pond Fort Trail at 5:40 p.m.

Wednesday, November 20