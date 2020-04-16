Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Multiple reports of car clouting

The following reports for February 13 – 26, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, February 13

An unoccupied vehicle in the roadway of Hawk Ridge Trail that was causing traffic obstruction was towed at 7:59 a.m.

Friday, February 14

Money was stolen from a purse on Medical Drive at 1:51 a.m.

A two-vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 64 Eastbound at 12:22 p.m., and a 31-year-old male was transported to the hospital.

A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:08 p.m.

A two-vehicle crash was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:30 p.m., and a 31-year-old female was transported to the hospital.

There was a report of two male suspects stealing a dog on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:31 p.m.

Saturday, February 15

Fourth degree assault was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:52 a.m.

A stolen vehicle was reported on Highway M at 7:39 p.m., the vehicle was recovered and a 23-year-old male suspected located.

A 37-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:24 p.m.

Sunday, February 16

Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:12 a.m.

Theft from a motor vehicle and property damage was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 1:20 p.m.

Monday, February 17

Motor vehicle accidents were reported on Hawk Ridge Circle at 10:59 a.m. and I-70 at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 18

Theft was reported on Prospect Place Court at 5:12 p.m.

Theft ($750 or more) was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:20 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19

A stolen motor vehicle was reported on Gascony Drive at 3:22 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:07 p.m., and a suspect vehicle was identified.

Thursday, February 20

A wallet was stolen from a purse on Robert Raymond Drive at 1:56 p.m.

Friday, February 21

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:30 p.m. and a 34-year-old male was arrested and released pending warrant application, and a 50-year-old female was released on scene pending a warrant application for trespassing.

A motor vehicle accident was reported on Highway N at 5:52 p.m. and a 46-year-old female was transported to the hospital.

Saturday, February 22

Damage to a mailbox was reported on Mason Hill Drive at 8:30 a.m.

Multiple reports of car clouting were taken on Summer Fair Court at 9:47 a.m.

An abandoned vehicle partially blocking the roadway on Veterans Memorial Parkway was towed at 2:17 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:42 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

A stolen vehicle and multiple reports of car clouting were taken on Royale Drive at 8:34 p.m.

A stolen motor vehicle was reported on Royale Court at 11:43 a.m.

A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:29 p.m.

There was a report of unlawful use of a weapon on Prominence Lane at 12:50 a.m. and officers investigated the gun shots.

A motor vehicle accident was reported on I-70 at 6:57 p.m., and a 43-year-old male was transported to the hospital.

Monday, February 24

A 35-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated on I-64 at 3:00 a.m.

Shoplifting and trespassing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:31 p.m.

A three-vehicle motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive at 3:41 p.m., no one was transported to the hospital but three people reported injuries.

A 37-year-old male was arrested for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:11 p.m.

Tuesday, February 25

LSL Police responded to the O’Fallon Police Department to arrested a 35-year-old male on an outstanding warrant at 12:20 a.m.

Wednesday, February 26