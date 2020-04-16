Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Multiple reports of car clouting

Apr. 15, 2020 8:44 PM Lake Saint Louis, Police & Fire 0

The following reports for February 13 – 26, 2020  were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, February 13

  • An unoccupied vehicle in the roadway of Hawk Ridge Trail that was causing traffic obstruction was towed at 7:59 a.m.

Friday, February 14

  • Money was stolen from a purse on Medical Drive at 1:51 a.m.
  • A two-vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 64 Eastbound at 12:22 p.m., and a 31-year-old male was transported to the hospital.
  • A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:08 p.m.
  • A two-vehicle crash was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:30 p.m., and a 31-year-old female was transported to the hospital.
  • There was a report of two male suspects stealing a dog on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:31 p.m.

Saturday, February 15

  • Fourth degree assault was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:52 a.m.
  • A stolen vehicle was reported on Highway M at 7:39 p.m., the vehicle was recovered and a 23-year-old male suspected located.
  • A 37-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:24 p.m.

Sunday, February 16

  • Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:12 a.m.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle and property damage was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 1:20 p.m.

Monday, February 17

  • Motor vehicle accidents were reported on Hawk Ridge Circle at 10:59 a.m. and I-70 at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 18

  • Theft was reported on Prospect Place Court at 5:12 p.m.
  • Theft ($750 or more) was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:20 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19

  • A stolen motor vehicle was reported on Gascony Drive at 3:22 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:07 p.m., and a suspect vehicle was identified.

Thursday, February 20

  • A wallet was stolen from a purse on Robert Raymond Drive at 1:56 p.m.

Friday, February 21

  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:30 p.m. and a 34-year-old male was arrested and released pending warrant application, and a 50-year-old female was released on scene pending a warrant application for trespassing.
  • A motor vehicle accident was reported on Highway N at 5:52 p.m. and a 46-year-old female was transported to the hospital.

Saturday, February 22

  • Damage to a mailbox was reported on Mason Hill Drive at 8:30 a.m.
  • Multiple reports of car clouting were taken on Summer Fair Court at 9:47 a.m.
  • An abandoned vehicle partially blocking the roadway on Veterans Memorial Parkway was towed at 2:17 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:42 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

  • A stolen vehicle and multiple reports of car clouting were taken on Royale Drive at 8:34 p.m.
  • A stolen motor vehicle was reported on Royale Court at 11:43 a.m.
  • A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:29 p.m.
  • There was a report of unlawful use of a weapon on Prominence Lane at 12:50 a.m. and officers investigated the gun shots.
  • A motor vehicle accident was reported on I-70 at 6:57 p.m., and a 43-year-old male was transported to the hospital.

Monday, February 24

  • A 35-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated on I-64 at 3:00 a.m.
  • Shoplifting and trespassing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:31 p.m.
  • A three-vehicle motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive at 3:41 p.m., no one was transported to the hospital but three people reported injuries.
  • A 37-year-old male was arrested for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:11 p.m.

Tuesday, February 25

  • LSL Police responded to the O’Fallon Police Department to arrested a 35-year-old male on an outstanding warrant at 12:20 a.m.

Wednesday, February 26

  • Items were stolen out of an unlocked vehicle on Autumnwood Forest Drive at 6:06 a.m.
  • Multiple reports of car clouting were taken on Birch Run Court and Green Tree Meadows Drive at 6:36 a.m.
  • A 22-year-old male suspect was arrested for stealing on Civic Center Drive at 10:27 a.m.
  • Items were stolen out of unlocked vehicles on Landing Place Drive at 11:18 a.m.
  • Work tools were stolen from Rue Grand Drive at 12:36 p.m.

