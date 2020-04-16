Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Multiple reports of car clouting

The following reports for February 13 – 26, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, February 13
- An unoccupied vehicle in the roadway of Hawk Ridge Trail that was causing traffic obstruction was towed at 7:59 a.m.
Friday, February 14
- Money was stolen from a purse on Medical Drive at 1:51 a.m.
- A two-vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 64 Eastbound at 12:22 p.m., and a 31-year-old male was transported to the hospital.
- A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:08 p.m.
- A two-vehicle crash was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:30 p.m., and a 31-year-old female was transported to the hospital.
- There was a report of two male suspects stealing a dog on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:31 p.m.
Saturday, February 15
- Fourth degree assault was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:52 a.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Highway M at 7:39 p.m., the vehicle was recovered and a 23-year-old male suspected located.
- A 37-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:24 p.m.
Sunday, February 16
- Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:12 a.m.
- Theft from a motor vehicle and property damage was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 1:20 p.m.
Monday, February 17
- Motor vehicle accidents were reported on Hawk Ridge Circle at 10:59 a.m. and I-70 at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, February 18
- Theft was reported on Prospect Place Court at 5:12 p.m.
- Theft ($750 or more) was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:20 p.m.
Wednesday, February 19
- A stolen motor vehicle was reported on Gascony Drive at 3:22 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:07 p.m., and a suspect vehicle was identified.
Thursday, February 20
- A wallet was stolen from a purse on Robert Raymond Drive at 1:56 p.m.
Friday, February 21
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:30 p.m. and a 34-year-old male was arrested and released pending warrant application, and a 50-year-old female was released on scene pending a warrant application for trespassing.
- A motor vehicle accident was reported on Highway N at 5:52 p.m. and a 46-year-old female was transported to the hospital.
Saturday, February 22
- Damage to a mailbox was reported on Mason Hill Drive at 8:30 a.m.
- Multiple reports of car clouting were taken on Summer Fair Court at 9:47 a.m.
- An abandoned vehicle partially blocking the roadway on Veterans Memorial Parkway was towed at 2:17 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:42 p.m.
Sunday, February 23
- A stolen vehicle and multiple reports of car clouting were taken on Royale Drive at 8:34 p.m.
- A stolen motor vehicle was reported on Royale Court at 11:43 a.m.
- A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:29 p.m.
- There was a report of unlawful use of a weapon on Prominence Lane at 12:50 a.m. and officers investigated the gun shots.
- A motor vehicle accident was reported on I-70 at 6:57 p.m., and a 43-year-old male was transported to the hospital.
Monday, February 24
- A 35-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated on I-64 at 3:00 a.m.
- Shoplifting and trespassing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:31 p.m.
- A three-vehicle motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive at 3:41 p.m., no one was transported to the hospital but three people reported injuries.
- A 37-year-old male was arrested for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:11 p.m.
Tuesday, February 25
- LSL Police responded to the O’Fallon Police Department to arrested a 35-year-old male on an outstanding warrant at 12:20 a.m.
Wednesday, February 26
- Items were stolen out of an unlocked vehicle on Autumnwood Forest Drive at 6:06 a.m.
- Multiple reports of car clouting were taken on Birch Run Court and Green Tree Meadows Drive at 6:36 a.m.
- A 22-year-old male suspect was arrested for stealing on Civic Center Drive at 10:27 a.m.
- Items were stolen out of unlocked vehicles on Landing Place Drive at 11:18 a.m.
- Work tools were stolen from Rue Grand Drive at 12:36 p.m.
