Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: May 6 – 12, 2021

The following reports for May 6 – 12, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, May 6

A 20-year-old male subject was arrested for outstanding warrants on I-64 at 1:15 a.m., officers seized a firearm from the vehicle that did not belong to him.

Theft was reported on Cedar Bluff Drive at 8:34 a.m.

License plate theft was reported on Mason Creek Drive at 7:52 p.m.

Friday, May 7

Domestic violence was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 5:21 p.m.

A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Gascony Parc Drive at 8:11 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

After a traffic stop on I-64 at 5:07 p.m., a 24-year-old male subject was arrested as a person of interest.

Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:34 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Vienna Court at 1:59 a.m., the female victim was transported by EMS and the 39-year-old male subject was arrested.

First degree property damage was reported on Technology Drive at 8:42 a.m.

A motor vehicle was reported stolen on Rue Grand Drive at 9:13 a.m.

A catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle on Bayside Court at 10:06 p.m.

Monday, May 10

A motor vehicle was reported stolen on Cedar Bluff Drive at 8:51 a.m.

Theft was reported on Rudder Court at 1:25 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

After a traffic stop on Pond Fort Trail at 11:46 p.m., a 20-year-old male was issued multiple traffic citations including driving while revoked.

Wednesday, May 12