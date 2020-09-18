Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: May 28 – June 10, 2020

The following reports for May 28 – June 10, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, May 28

After a traffic stop on I-70 westbound at 11:52 p.m., a 50-year-old female subject was arrested for possession of felony drugs.

Friday, May 29

A gift card scam was reported on Key Harbour Drive at 8:47 a.m.

Saturday, May 30

LSL Officers assisted St. Charles County on a traffic stop on West Terra Lane at 6:37 a.m. where two female subjects were detained and narcotics seized.

Sunday, May 31

A fight in progress was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 12:07 a.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Fox Trail Drive at 7:40 p.m.

Monday, June 1

License plate year tabs were reported stolen on Lake Knoll Drive at 4:58 p.m.

Damage to a vehicle was reported on Savoy Drive at 7:24 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2

A violation of an order of protection was reported on Cognac Court at 9:18 a.m.

Stealing of motor vehicle parts was reported on Welsh Drive at 10:54 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:11 p.m.

A physical domestic assault between a male and female was reported on Brookstone Terrace at 11:24 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3

A two vehicle crash was reported on Highway 364 at 6:54 a.m., no injuries reported.

Thursday, June 4

A stolen vehicle was located on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:24 a.m. and a 30-year-old male subject detained.

Friday, June 5

A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Charleroi Place at 3:04 p.m.

Saturday, June 6

A 35-year-old male subject was arrested while attempting to shoplift, for two active warrants on Robert Raymond Drive at 3:56 p.m.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Welsh Drive at 4:31 p.m.

A 28-year-old female subject was cited for trespassing and stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:03 p.m.

Sunday, June 7

a domestic disturbance was reported on Woodlake Court at 4:49 a.m.

The striking vehicle left the scene of an accident on Sandstone Terrace at 7:35 a.m.

A sick and distempered raccoon was euthanized on Rue Grand Court at 12:41 p.m.

A 26-year-old female subject was issued summonses for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:59 p.m.

A 37-year-old female subject was issued summonses for stealing from a business on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:59 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:15 p.m.

A 24-year-old male subject was issued summonses for stealing from a business on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:27 p.m.

Monday, June 8

Property damage was reported on Cuivre Drive at 9:04 a.m.

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:32 p.m. and 9:39 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9

A delayed report was taken about a 20-30 year old male subject who stole items valued $139.91 on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:28 a.m.

Wednesday, June 10