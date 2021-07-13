Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: May 27 – June 2, 2021

The following reports for May 27 – June 2, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, May 27

Suspicious activity was reported on Prominence Lane at 2:12 a.m., two vehicles appeared to be tampered with but police do not know if any items were taken.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Flintshire Lane at 6:46 a.m.

A firearm was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Woodlake Court at 6:41 a.m., and multiple other vehicles were else gone through.

Threats from a male subject to a female subject were reported on Civic Center Drive at 12:19 p.m.

Lake St. Louis K9 units assisted multiple federal agencies on several search and arrest warrants involved in an ongoing case by federal agents on Bell Street at 4:35 p.m.

Theft was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 6:51 p.m.

Friday, May 28

A stolen vehicle was located on Normandy Drive at 2:31 a.m. and the driver was taken into custody.

Stealing was reported on Meadows Circle Drive at 2:29 p.m.

A counterfeit bill was reported on Civic Center Drive at 7:26 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Theft was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 8:35 a.m.

Sunday, May 30

After a report of a disturbance on Place De Yeager, a 37-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at 5:05 a.m.

A 31-year-old female and 38-year-old male were detained for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:23 p.m.

A 22-yar-old female was arrested for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident on Highway N at 9:00 p.m.

After a report of a shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:58 p.m., subjects were transported to the hospital due to illegal drug intoxication.

Monday, May 31

A male subject was transferred to a local hospital on Medical Drive at 6:59 a.m.

Tuesday, June 1

Stealing was reported on High Point Drive at 1:59 p.m.

Larceny was reported on Stonewood Bend at 2:14 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Eaglewood Trail Drive at 6:28 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2