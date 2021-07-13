Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: May 27 – June 2, 2021

The following reports for May 27 – June 2, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, May 27
- Suspicious activity was reported on Prominence Lane at 2:12 a.m., two vehicles appeared to be tampered with but police do not know if any items were taken.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Flintshire Lane at 6:46 a.m.
- A firearm was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Woodlake Court at 6:41 a.m., and multiple other vehicles were else gone through.
- Threats from a male subject to a female subject were reported on Civic Center Drive at 12:19 p.m.
- Lake St. Louis K9 units assisted multiple federal agencies on several search and arrest warrants involved in an ongoing case by federal agents on Bell Street at 4:35 p.m.
- Theft was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 6:51 p.m.
Friday, May 28
- A stolen vehicle was located on Normandy Drive at 2:31 a.m. and the driver was taken into custody.
- Stealing was reported on Meadows Circle Drive at 2:29 p.m.
- A counterfeit bill was reported on Civic Center Drive at 7:26 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
- Theft was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 8:35 a.m.
Sunday, May 30
- After a report of a disturbance on Place De Yeager, a 37-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at 5:05 a.m.
- A 31-year-old female and 38-year-old male were detained for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:23 p.m.
- A 22-yar-old female was arrested for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident on Highway N at 9:00 p.m.
- After a report of a shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:58 p.m., subjects were transported to the hospital due to illegal drug intoxication.
Monday, May 31
- A male subject was transferred to a local hospital on Medical Drive at 6:59 a.m.
Tuesday, June 1
- Stealing was reported on High Point Drive at 1:59 p.m.
- Larceny was reported on Stonewood Bend at 2:14 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Eaglewood Trail Drive at 6:28 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
- Suspicious circumstances were reported on Civic Center Drive at 10:58 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:24 p.m., the 35-year-old female suspect was later located and arrested for stealing, trespassing, and driving while revoked.
- Stealing was reported on Harbor View Drive at 4:12 p.m.
